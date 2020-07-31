SULLIVAN — Amanda C. Hoffman of Sullivan, Wis., peacefully went home to be with Jesus on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the age of 31.
As she passed into heaven's beautiful gate, she was surrounded by immense amounts of love, as her husband, Joshua, stayed by her side all the way through her very last moments. He was always there by her side, caring for her and loving her and refusing to let her go, even in death.
Amanda was born to Bonita Garces and Alan Grant on Sept. 6, 1988, in Plymouth, Wis. She was a charismatic and passionate person who enjoyed and appreciated art, loved nature, and adored being a mother and wife, all things she was very good at. She will be deeply missed by all those who were blessed enough to know her.
Amanda was preceded in death by her parents, Bonita and Alan.
She is survived by her stepfather, Roberto (mother Bonita) Garces; her devoted husband, Joshua Hoffman; her son, Sullivan Peachy; her brother, Shane (Elizabeth) Grant; her sister, Holly (Ron) Gorman; and many nieces and nephews.
A gathering of friends and family will be held at River City Church, 21 Pawnee St., Watertown, on Saturday, Aug. 1.
Visitation will be start at noon, with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 2 p.m.
