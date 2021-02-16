August 29, 1985 - February 12, 2021
Sparta, WI - Amanda S. Loeder was born on August 29, 1985 in Ft Atkinson, WI to Randy and Eileen (Schuld) Loeder. Amanda passed away February 12, 2021 as a result of an automobile accident at the age of 35, 5 months, and 14 days.
Amanda is survived by her fiance, Joshua Bouchette; children, Quinton and Ian Thomas, Makenzie Bouchette, Deven and Ryan Bouchette; parents, Randy and Eileen Loeder; grandmother, Florence Nass; brother, Duane (Melissa) Loeder; sister, Tabitha (Loeder) Lloyd; nephews, Jayden and Sheldon; nieces, Nevaeh and Marcella; additionally many aunts, uncles, family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Eugene and Marcella Schuld, Everett Nass, and Donald and Clara Loeder.
A celebration of Amanda's life and time for sharing was held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation.
Online condolences were offered at www.schanhoferfh.com
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, assisted the family with arrangements.
