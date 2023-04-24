April 12, 2023
Fort Atkinson, WI - Andrea Preston passed away peacefully at her home in Fort Atkinson on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Andrea Faye Wadley, she and her husband Jeff Preston, both originally from Kankakee, IL moved to Fort Atkinson in 1988 right after their wedding. Her death occurred just 4 days shy of their 35th wedding anniversary.
Andrea (known as "Ann" to those who knew her from Kankakee) worked at Fort Community Credit Union for 32 years, beginning as a receptionist and retired in 2020 as an Executive Assistant. Before that she worked at First Trust & Savings Bank in Kankakee for 18 years as a Personal Banker.
Andrea had made the most of her retirement by fully indulging her interests—first and foremost her grandchildren and family time at their cabin, her home and bird watching, wildlife photography and scrapbooking.
In addition to her husband Jeff, she is survived by her son Corey (Julie) Mills and their daughters Abigail and Kaitlyn, of Brodhead, and her son, Ben Preston and his partner Dominique Infelise, of Madison; and, her sister Kim (Don) Rapier of Bradley, Il; and a niece Brittani Overacker and her son Ayden, of California.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and JoAnn Wadley of Kankakee, and her youngest sister Kris (John) Abbott, of Florida.
Memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice in Jefferson, Wisconsin.
An Evening visitation will be held at Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson on Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 5PM to 7PM. A memorial service will take place at 11AM on Friday, April 28, 2023 at the funeral home. Visitation the morning of the service will take place from 10AM until service time. Inurnment will take place immediately following services at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, with a luncheon at St. Joseph Catholic Church to follow.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
