Andrew Arthur Uhl
September 4, 1951 - October 8, 2022

Oconomowoc, WI - Andrew Arthur Uhl, age 71 of Oconomowoc, died peacefully at AngelsGrace hospice on October 8, 2022. Andy was born in Denver, Colorado in 1951 and traveled and lived in various places all over the US from California to Iowa, where he graduated from Palmer College School of Chiropractic before settling in Wisconsin in 1984. He moved to Oconomowoc in 1988. Andy is survived by his wife, Wendy; stepdaughter, Heather Taylor (Ben Reed) of Waukesha; son, Anthony Uhl (Michel Bjerregaard) of Jersey City; daughter, Anna Uhl (James Oxley) of Madison; son, Richard Uhl of Milwaukee; granddaughters, Aurora and Kaya; his loving dog, Chauncey; and his sisters, Polly Ryan, Joni Elward, Mollie Eaton, and Carol Gamble. He was preceded in death by brothers, Raymond Uhl and Edward Uhl; and their parents, Joseph and Paulina Uhl.

