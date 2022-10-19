Oconomowoc, WI - Andrew Arthur Uhl, age 71 of Oconomowoc, died peacefully at AngelsGrace hospice on October 8, 2022. Andy was born in Denver, Colorado in 1951 and traveled and lived in various places all over the US from California to Iowa, where he graduated from Palmer College School of Chiropractic before settling in Wisconsin in 1984. He moved to Oconomowoc in 1988. Andy is survived by his wife, Wendy; stepdaughter, Heather Taylor (Ben Reed) of Waukesha; son, Anthony Uhl (Michel Bjerregaard) of Jersey City; daughter, Anna Uhl (James Oxley) of Madison; son, Richard Uhl of Milwaukee; granddaughters, Aurora and Kaya; his loving dog, Chauncey; and his sisters, Polly Ryan, Joni Elward, Mollie Eaton, and Carol Gamble. He was preceded in death by brothers, Raymond Uhl and Edward Uhl; and their parents, Joseph and Paulina Uhl.
Andy was a chiropractor who owned Central Jefferson Chiropractic since December 1984. He was in practice for 32 years until he retired January 1, 2017. Andy was always active and devoted to helping his patients and the people in the communities where he lived and worked. He was active with the Jefferson Rotary for many years, and he was a member of the National Ski Patrol at Highlands of Olympia in Oconomowoc and Little Switzerland Ski Hill in Slinger for 20 years. He was also devoted to his church family at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church (UMC) since Andy and Wendy were married in 1995.
Andy loved the mountains and made every effort to take a ski trip at least yearly. He loved the Rockies, skiing throughout Colorado at Copper Mountain, Aspen, and Winter Park, as well as Alta in Utah and many other places out west. He also skied in the UP of Michigan and the Canadian Rockies. In 2015 Andy and Wendy fulfilled a dream of his by going to the French Alps. He also hiked the Rockies, climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro with his son Tony, and climbed Mt. Rainier. In 2014 Andy and Ricky took a trip to the Grand Canyon. Andy and Wendy took a trip of a lifetime to South America to see the Galapagos Islands and Machu Picchu just last February. His last trip was to Seattle in June for his daughter Anna's wedding. Since his retirement Andy took up scuba diving and sailing, fulfilling another dream of his to sail on Lake Michigan.
Most of all, Andy loved spending time with his family, extended family and friends, boating and water skiing on Lower Genesee Lake and working on gardening and maintaining the almost three-acre property.
A Celebration of Andy's Life will be held at Good Shepherd UMC, 800 Lake Dr. Oconomowoc with the Rev. Changki Kim officiating on November 5 at 1:00 pm, with a visitation from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. A light meal will be served at the church.
Memorials to Good Shepherd UMC, AngelsGrace Hospice, Center for Science In The Public Interest or Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County are appreciated. Pagenkopf Funeral Home in Summit is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.
