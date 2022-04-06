Andrew B. "Andy" Anderson

Lake Mills, WI - Andrew Bork Anderson "Andy", 85, of Lake Mills, WI, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2022. His loving wife Wendy and brother Nolan were by his side.
Andy was born on May 20, 1936 in Springfield, WI to Arnie B. and Esther (Bork) Anderson. He served as a teletype technician in the US Army, in Japan and Washington DC. While in Japan he married Sueko Kojima. After separation from the Army, he worked for Barber Coleman Co and retired in the early 90's. He was also an active member of the Moose Lodge. He later settled in Lake Mills, WI where he met and married Wendy Ruebenbauer.
Andy is survived by his wife Wendy, Sister-in-law Louise Anderson, brothers Donald, Halvor (Sarah), and Nolan (Susan) Anderson, his stepchildren step grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Sueko, sisters Lorine Harrison, Ardell Johnson, and Marian Sargent, brothers Clifford, Junior, Raymond and Gerald.
A Celebration of Life for Andy will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest at the Sunset Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens in Rockford, IL.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family at this time. To place an online condolence please visit, www.sv-fh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
