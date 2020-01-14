Andrew “Drew” James Krarup, 39, of Fort Atkinson, went to eternal rest on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Drew was born on Dec. 26, 1980, in Viroqua, to James and Carol (Ovsak) Krarup.
He graduated from Appleton West High School.
On Jan. 12, 2007, he married Katherine “Kelly” Walter.
Drew was employed at Universal Electronics in Whitewater where he enjoyed his work.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, biking and camping. Drew loved spending time with his family.
Drew is survived by his wife, Kelly; daughters, Katie and Mercedes Krarup; father, James Krarup of Black River Falls; mother, Carol Krarup of La Crosse; sisters, Rebecca (Jeff) Hiers of Appleton and Angie (Scott Schulz) Boutin of Holmen; mother-in-law, Kathy Evans of Fort Atkinson; father-in-law, Donald (Susan) Evans of Fort Atkinson; many nieces, nephews, and a great-nephew.
He was preceded in death by two great-nephews, Jason and Lucas.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 a.m. at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson.
Friends may call on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services.
As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Mary’s and UW Hospital of Madison, and the staff at Rainbow Hospice for their loving care of Drew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.