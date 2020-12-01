Andrew J "Andy" Schopen

December 11, 1972 - November 25, 2020
Watertown, WI - ANDREW "ANDY" J. SCHOPEN, 47, of Watertown, Wis., passed away unexpectedly from an unknown health issue, on Nov. 25, 2020.
Andy was born on Dec. 11, 1972, in Fort Atkinson, to Robert and Barbara (Piek) Schopen. He was born during an episode of "I Love Lucy" - the kind of humor that explains so much about him to the people who knew and loved him.
Andy grew up in Jefferson and graduated from Jefferson High School, where he participated in school drama performances and made many lifelong friends.
Andy went on to work as a Med Tech and CNA at Willowbrook and CNA at Sylvan Crossings and Alden Estates. He was loved by his coworkers and residents, sharing his infectious laugh and humor and giving so many elderly residents his loving attention when they needed it most. Andy devoted himself to his residents, and his coworkers say there will be many residents waiting in heaven to see him again.
Andy's kindness and caring for others is what we'll all remember most. His little boy giggle that his mom loved so much became a sense of humor and laugh we were all lucky to be around. Andy loved his family—his parents, sisters and big, tight-knit Piek family. He adored his niece, Ava, who remembers him for "always checking in on everyone," building drip castles at our family cabin, sledding together and playing pranks together to scare people around the bonfire. He loved the sunshine, and was always happy to be on the beach or near the ocean.
Andy was particularly close to his sister, Abby. They share the same crazy sense of humor and eagerness to create fun wherever they go. They share a love of history and historic buildings. He had a standing weekly kayak outing with his dear cousin, Stephanie Palmer, where they spent hours giggling, and he loved driving country roads, road trips and walks in nature. His closest friend, Jeff, admired his love of antiques and his deep kindness. And, his older sister, Anne, remembers how much he loved the Carol Burnett show, and the many hours she made him dance with her in hopes of being on "Dance Fever" and riding in the cart on the back of his grandpa's tractor.
Andy is survived by his mother, Barbara A. (Piek) Schopen, and father, Robert Schopen, sisters Abby and Anne Schopen, treasured niece, Ava Licht; dear friend Jeff Berres; many aunts, uncles and cousins from his loving Piek family; his Godmother, Maureen Schocker; an aunt, uncle and cousins on the Schopen side; and his close friend, Heather.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Harriet Piek, and his paternal grandparents, Norbert (Nick) and Dorothy (Diekow) Schopen. Andy was particularly close to his grandma Schopen, who he loved to prepare Thanksgiving celebrations with, cast a fishing rod with, and share cocktails and laughter with. There is no one better fit to welcome him home to heaven, with her incredible Grandma Dot hugs.
A celebration of Andy's life will be held on June 26, 2021, at his grandparents' farm, beginning at 1 p.m. We welcome all to attend.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family. In honor of Andy, his family would love to see his friends deliver a plant or floral arrangement to a local assisted living home to be given to a resident.
"Mama, mama, many worlds I've come, Since I first left home. Going home, going home.
By the waterside, I will rest my bones. Listen to the river sing sweet songs, to rock my soul."
--The Grateful Dead
