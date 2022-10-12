Andrew Paul "Andy" Sabatke

August 15, 1960 - September 26, 2022 Jefferson, WI - Andrew Paul Sabatke, 62, of Jefferson lost his battle with heart disease and diabetes on September 26, 2022.
Andy was born August 15, 1960 to Robert and Barbara (Fehling) Sabatke of Horicon. He graduated from Horicon High School in 1978. Andy worked in many types of sales jobs, but eventually found his true calling working with developmentally disabled adults in a variety of settings.
Andy is survived by his son Jonathan of Prairie du Sac, his companion of 15 years Karen Anderson, her daughter Bianca, grandchildren Owen and Nali, and their dogs, Chauncey, Cecil, and Ruby. Andy is also survived his sister Deb (Jeff) Janke of Hutchinson, MN, his niece Jessica, of Fargo, ND, grandniece Zoe Theis of Hutchinson, MN, and nephew Stephan (Faye) Janke of Woodbury, MN, an Uncle, Donald Sabatke of McFarland, special long time friends Ellen and Sarah Decker, many cousins, and many wonderful friends. Andy is predeceased by his Father and Mother, Robert and Barbara, and a nephew, Tim Janke.
There will be a Celebration of Life in Andy's memory on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 2:00-7:00pm at Rock River Tap, 110 Lake St in Horicon. A Prayer Service will be held at 5pm. Memorials appreciated to family to help cover expenses.
To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Sabatke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.