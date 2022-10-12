Andrew Paul "Andy" Sabatke

August 15, 1960 - September 26, 2022 Jefferson, WI - Andrew Paul Sabatke, 62, of Jefferson lost his battle with heart disease and diabetes on September 26, 2022.

Andy was born August 15, 1960 to Robert and Barbara (Fehling) Sabatke of Horicon. He graduated from Horicon High School in 1978. Andy worked in many types of sales jobs, but eventually found his true calling working with developmentally disabled adults in a variety of settings.

