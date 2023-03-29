Fort Atkinson, WI - Andrew Scott Heine, 41, Fort Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI.
Andy was born on February 8, 1982, in Watertown, WI to Rodney and Dawn (Lins) Heine. He was confirmed at St. John's Jefferson and graduated from Jefferson High School in 2000.
Andy married Danielle Graham on July 14, 2007, and dedicated his life to his wife and four children.
Andy started working at Merrills Motor Works shortly after graduating high school and then began bartending at Towne Inn and had been there for more than 20 years. In 2015, Andy started his career as a realtor for Next Home Success, where he enjoyed helping others find and sell their home while building relationships within the community. To add to his work experience, he was a maintenance technician for several apartment complexes through Meridian Group that allowed him to use his skills of helping others.
Andy was very active in the community from being on the Board of Directors for Crown of Life Christian Academy (CLCA) to a member of the Fort Atkinson Wrestling Club (FAWC). He spent many years coaching wrestling, as well as, a soccer coach for the Fort Atkinson Youth Soccer Association (FAYSA) and CLCA. He was instrumental in coaching and mentoring not only his kids, but countless youth in the community. Andy was also committed to supporting and serving the community and local businesses. If there was an opportunity to volunteer or help with school or community functions he was there.
What was most important to Andy was his family, service, and faith. He was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church. You could always find him at every sporting event (basketball, wrestling, soccer, swim) to support his children and those who he had coached in the past and present. He looked forward to each year of being able to dance with his daughters in the Daddy's and Dancers through the Main Street Dance Studio.
Andy enjoyed attending Badger Football Games and watching the New York Giants. He loved to spend the summers taking his pontoon out with his family and friends or gathering together.
Andy was always willing to go out of his way helping others and could be counted on for a smile and a greeting. Andy touched the lives of many people and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife Danielle; children Cole (Timber Euting) Beavers, Helenville, Gracyn, Rylan and Tarryn Heine, Fort Atkinson; parents Rodney and Dawn Heine, Jefferson, brothers Eric (Kim) Heine, Rome, and Matthew (BillieJo) Heine, Grellton; grandmother Louise Lins, Watertown; grandfather Paul (Judy) Lins, Jefferson; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fran and Duane Heine.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 11:00am at Bethany Lutheran Church 404 Roosevelt St. Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. A Visitation will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023, from 4:00-8:00pm at Bethany Lutheran Church and again on Tuesday April 4, 2023, from 9:30am until the time of the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.