Andrew Veum

Cambridge, WI - Live life to the fullest and never accept limitations. Andrew James Veum, 37, of Cambridge died on Sunday, August 7, 2022 in an ATV accident, doing the thing he loved best with the friends he cherished.
Andrew was born on January 7, 1985and was the youngest child of Robert and Monica (Leto) Veum, growing up in Cambridge, WI. Graduating from CHS in 2004, he went on to have a successful career as a Union Operating Engineer Forman.
The people in his life mattered most; his parents, Robert and Monica Veum; brother Aaron Veum, sister Amanda Veum, nieces Mya and Ava Lehmann. Maternal Grandmother Janice Jarlsberg, his long-time partner, Nichole Fitzgerald and her children Bodi, Quinn, Remi Fitzgerald along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends he considered family.
Heavenly paternal grandparents (Robert and Marilyn Veum), Maternal grandfather (Joseph Leto), step-grandfather (Allen Jarlsberg), Aunt Pam Wiora, Uncle Jim Wiora and cousins Nicholas Wiora and Tommy Ulrich will take care of Andrew until we meet again.
The family and closest friends will gather to say good bye in a small, private ceremony.
A Celebration of Life for all who knew him
will be held at CamRock Park #1 on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 1PM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.