Andrew Veum
August 7, 2022

Cambridge, WI - Live life to the fullest and never accept limitations. Andrew James Veum, 37, of Cambridge died on Sunday, August 7, 2022 in an ATV accident, doing the thing he loved best with the friends he cherished.

