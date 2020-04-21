Angela M. Kratz, 49, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Angela was born on March 12, 1971, in Stoughton.
She married Troy Kratz on July 20, 2008, in Lake Mills.
Angela is survived by her husband, Troy of Fort Atkinson; children, Allison and Nicole Gjertson; mother, Paula (Carman) Vaughn; brother, Dale Gjertson; and sister, Cheryl (William) Fowler.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Gjertson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
