Anita Sarah (Hafemann) Bradley

Montello, WI - Anita Sarah Bradley, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Residences on Forest Lane, Montello, WI.
Anita was born on March 16, 1939, in Fort Atkinson, a daughter of the late Carl and Nettie (Schmidt) Hafemann.
Anita was a graduate of the Fort Atkinson High School and married the late Donald H Rebman on July 6, 1958, and three children were born from this union.
Anita was the proud owner of The Silver Dollar in Fort Atkinson where she was fondly known as the Queen of the Silver Dollar. This is where she met and married the late Jack Bradley on November 11, 1984. Her love of entertaining, cooking and making sure those around her were enjoying themselves made her a natural in the catering industry for many years.
Anita was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings, Gene Hafemann, Joann Koeppel, and Bill Hafemann all of Ft Atkinson; husbands Donald H Rebman & Jack Bradley; son, Matthew Rebman; and grandson, Daniel Rebman-Boykin of Oklahoma.
Survivors include her siblings, Wanda Goodger, Carl (Mary) Hafemann, of Ft. Atkinson; Ted (Shirley) Hafemann of Oklahoma. Children, Luke (Alexis) Rebman of Montello, and Kristine Bass (Rebman) of Des Moines, Iowa. Grandchildren include: Rachel Rebman, Jesse (Kayla) Davies, of Wisconsin, Leo (Robin) Holtry, Donald Holtry, Travis (Brie) Bass of Iowa; Nicholas Rebman of Oklahoma, Skye (Aaron) Williams, Amber (Tim) Schoessow, Autumn (Matt) Holum and Alana Wiemann all of Wisconsin; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Visitation and memorial services will be held at Dunlap Memorial Home on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm followed by the service at 3:00 pm with the Rev. Jeffrey L. Schallert of Cold Spring Lutheran Church officiating.
