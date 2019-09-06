Aniyah Marie Arnold passed peacefully on Aug. 30, 2019.
She was born Aug. 29, 2019, and met with Jesus at 3:12 p.m. the next day.
Aniyah was the daughter of Bethany Arnold.
She is survived by one brother, Ivan Garcia. His maternal grandparents are Melissa Arnold of Fort Atkinson and Bradley Arnold of Amarillo, Texas.
Aniyah gave us a lifetime of love in her short time on this earth.
Memorial services will be held at Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson with visitation at 1 p.m. and services at 2 p.m.
