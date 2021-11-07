May 3, 1953 - September 27, 2021
Atascadero, CA - Ann E. Aumann, age 65 of Atascadero, CA passed away at her home on Monday, September 27, 2021 from the effects of Covid-19.
Ann was born on May 3, 1956, to Joseph J. and Mavis A. (Hoffmann) Aumann Jr. She was raised in Jefferson, WI graduating from Jefferson High School in 1974. She went on to The University of Wisconsin, Madison graduating in 1978. In the fall of 1986, with the request of a high school friend, Ann moved west to California.
Ann was an avid sports fan and participated in softball, basketball, and tennis during high school. Following college, she joined Jefferson's Women's softball league and-again after moving to California helped establish adult softball leagues through her then employment. Ann also enjoyed a good fishing trip and would often be found getting up in the wee hours of the morning to go fishing with dad. These fishing trips continued during summer vacations when she would come home to visit with her family and friends. Although it wasn't a sport, Ann had a love for music. She could play a mean alto sax-that could literally vibrate throughout the house.
Ann worked in management positions for much of her life in California. Her last manager position was at Lowe's Home Improvement in Paso Robles, CA.
She will be truly missed by her sister, Lynn (Steve) Borgstrom of Dousman, WI, her maternal uncles, Laverne C. (Grace) Hoffman of Footville, WI and Robert W. Hoffmann of Helenville, WI. Ann is also survived by many wonderful cousins and close friends.
Ann's "second family" of California, will miss having her, beyond measure, in their lives. Her "second family" of very special people include her "adopted sister", Wendie Brown, Wendie's two sisters, Ricki Pritchard, and Susie Mutter, along with her" adopted nieces" Erica Brown and Liesl Morante. Ann thought the world of her two very special" adopted great nieces", Issie Morante and Sierra Morante.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday November 13, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating, burial will follow in the Parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass.
She was preceded by her parents, sister, Jane Aumann and nephew, Joey Cartwright, Paternal Grandparents, Joseph J. and Amelia Aumann Sr., and Maternal Grandparents, Wallner C. and Anna Hoffmann.
To honor Ann and her love of everything sports, her family and friends ask that anyone who is willing, to don sports apparel or jewelry of their favorite team(s), to share their love of Ann with one another.
Memorials in Ann's memory may be made to the Jefferson Food Pantry, Humane Society of Jefferson County, Tomorrow's Hope, or Rainbow Hospice Care, Inc.
