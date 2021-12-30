Fort Atkinson, WI - Our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, Ann Freidig, entered the gates of heaven on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Ann was born on February 29, 1952 in Monroe, daughter of the late Howard and LaVon (Driefke) Keehn. Ann's true passion in life was helping and caring for others.
We will all miss Ann's presence in this life, but our comfort lies with knowing she is now with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ.
Ann is survived by her husband, Don Freidig; daughters, Kim (Brian) Holt and Janelle (Gary) Jensen; grandchildren, Abigayle (Ty) Ricketts, Ambre Jensen and Allyvia Jensen; great grandchildren, Ava and Greyson Ricketts; brothers, Stan (Marcy) Keehn, Lee (Ellen) Keehn and Bill (Chris) Keehn; sister, Sandy (Al) Myhre and her kindred spirit sister, Suzanne Robinson. Ann was also preceded in death by her brother, Randy Keehn.
Due to concerns with COVID19, the family has decided to have a memorial service for immediate family members only. You may watch the service as it will be broadcast (livestream) on January 7th @ 11 am CST on the following website (fccfa.online.church). The memorial service will be archived on the website for those unable to view the livestream on the 7th.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Faith Community Christian School; W5949 Hackbarth Rd; Fort Atkinson, WI 53538
