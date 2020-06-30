MESA, Ariz. — Ann Lewis Molinaro, 85, passed away on May 4, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz., after a three-month hospitalization for heart disease.
Ann was born on Dec. 9, 1934, in New York City, to Robert and Irene Lewis.
Her father served in Alaska during World War II. After the war he moved his family to Anchorage in 1946.
Ann finished grammar school and high school in Alaska. She enrolled in Saint Scholastica College in Duluth, Minn.
Upon graduation with a degree in Education, she entered the Order of Saint Benedict and became a Benedictine nun. After 15 years teaching throughout northern Minnesota, she decided to leave the order.
In 1971, she moved to Chicago to teach at Saint Timothy Grammar School, from 1971-78. There, while coaching girls basketball, she met her husband, John, who was coaching boys basketball.
They were married Nov. 17, 1973. The couple lived for 30 years in Chicago, where Ann taught and coached girls basketball at Saint Gregory High School from 1978 to 1983. She retired from coaching after winning a conference championship and a regional championship.
Ann moved on to Saint Margaret Mary Grammar School, from 1983 to 2002, where she retired after 45 years of teaching. During her teaching career, she was nominated by her former students four times for “Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers.”
Ann and John spent their summers at Lake Ripley in Cambridge, Wis. After they both retired, they moved full-time to Lake Ripley where she enjoyed boating and swimming on the lake, and playing golf with friends at the Lake Ripley Country Club. In 2014 they decided to move away from the ice and snow in Wisconsin and bought a small home in Phoenix, where they spent their winters.
Ann enjoyed spending time with her brother Robert and sister-in-law Nadine, who spent their winters in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Ann loved all kinds of sports and liked going to spring training games as well as becoming a member of the Heard Museum and attending art fairs all over the Phoenix area.
She was a prolific knitter and crocheter, and made sure that family and friends always had a handmade baby blanket for all their new additions.
Ann had the type of personality that drew people to her. She was loved by everybody who knew her, but most of all by her husband, John, who wanted nothing more than to spend as much time as possible with her.
They were inseparable and truly enjoyed doing everything together. They were not blessed with children, but they always had each other and their pets.
Ann is survived by her husband, John; brother, Robert and Nadine Lewis; and brother-in-law, Michael and Sue Molinaro. She will be greatly missed by her nephews and nieces, Paul, Diane, Terese, Michael and Lauren; six great-nephews and nieces, Brooke, Baylee, Bella, Ben, Andrew and Jacob.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial and celebration of life will be postponed until May of 2021 to enable everyone who wishes to attend to do so. The date, time and place will be announced later.
