Jefferson, WI - Ann Louise Ward, 77, of Jefferson passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Jefferson Memory Care.
She was born on May 22, 1943 in Media, Pennsylvania to Raymond and Lydia (Birch) Lorah. Ann met the love of her life, Del Ward, in 1959 at Tanglefoots roller rink. They married August 5, 1961. As newlyweds, they welcomed and cared for Lydia, Ann's mother. In 1962, they welcomed their son, Dwayne, and her daughter, Connie, in 1964. From 1966 until 1985, the family would move from Janesville to Jefferson to Fort Atkinson; until they settled in Janesville again until 2009, spending over ten years back in Jefferson.
Life for Ann was always about loving life, laughing, loyalty to family and a true giving spirit. She was always selfless and just wanted to be with her family. That contagious spirit became the foundation with which she raised her children and every one of their friends that were welcomed into the home. The walls of the home bounced to many of Dwayne's rock bands, as Ann danced upstairs to the music; or made a meal and listened to the "many" that needed her warmth. Her giving spirit flowed regardless if she could afford it, it just made her happy to give all she had or could find to put a smile on someone's face. Just when we thought she couldn't be more loving and giving, her grandkids came. There was rarely an event missed of a recital, basketball, volleyball, gymnastics, band gigs, dog and horse shows where Ann could always be heard laughing and cheering them on. The family was always together and we are so grateful to have had the best example of love. We are so grateful for hunfreds of beautiful memories.
Ann had an incredibly close bond to her sister, Lydia; they were six years apart, but resembled one another in many ways. Sadly, in 2009, Dwayne passed away unexpectedly and the beautiful heart of Ann broke and her health declined. Her love still carried on for life with her grandkids, daughter, and her wonderful Del, caring for her every step of the way. Del truly gave his all to make her happy and healthy, only asking for help the last two months of her life, so that she could have the medical attention she needed. Other than missing home greatly, she was adjusting and still made laughs and friends with every wonderful staff person in Jefferson Memory Care.
Ann is survived by her husband, Del of Jefferson; daughter, Connie (Shawn) Krause of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Austin (Jessica) Hunn of Fort Atkinson, Cada (James) Bleecker of Helenville, Sadie (Devan) Mashak of Coon Valley, Stephanie (Tony) Doepker of Fort Wayne, IN; and great-grandchildren, Vance Allen Hunn, Ava Randolph, Maddox Randolph.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Lydia; son, Dwayne; and siblings, Charles Lorah, William Lorah, Edward Lorah, Lydia Lorah Ratcliff.
Ann will be laid to rest with her son, on her birthday, May 22, at a private service At Evergreen Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life at 12:30 PM on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Krause residence for all who loved her.
The family would like to give special thanks to Wisconsin Care, Jefferson Memory Care and Rainbow Hospice staff for their exceptional care of Ann. The family would also like to give special thanks to Keith and MaryLyn Austin for their love and care for Ann.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.