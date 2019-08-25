Ann M. Hoeft, 69, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Fairhaven Senior Services with her family by her side.
She was born on Sept. 27, 1949, in Lake Mills, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Florence (Eilenfeldt) Topel.
Ann married Martin W. Hoeft Jr. on July 10, 1971, in Lake Mills. He died on Nov. 2, 2007.
She was a graduate of the Lake Mills High School, class of 1968.
Ann had been employed as an accounts payable clerk at St. Coletta of Wisconsin in Jefferson for 17 years. She also was employed as an associate at Menard’s in Johnson Creek for a number of years.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
Ann enjoyed gardening, bowling, knitting, sewing, baking, and was a Packer and Badger fan.
Her special pride was spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Cindy (Duane) Pahl of Madison, Richard (Sara) Hoeft of Fort Atkinson, Brian Hoeft of Johnson Creek and Shelley (Curt) Semrau of Fort Atkinson; seven grandchildren, Rollo Wells, Holly (Brad) Ludeman, Jeri Hoeft, Jon (Rachel) Hoeft, Samantha and Summer Semrau, and Jackson Hoeft; four great-grandchildren, Justin and Aurora Wells, Ben Ludeman and Evelyn Ludeman; siblings, Bob (Christine) Topel of Waterloo, Jane (Steven) Schmidt of Hustisford and Laurie (Kenneth) Britzke of Lake Mills; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Also preceding her in her death was a grandson, Mark Wells.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson with the Rev. David Ernest and the Rev. Matthew Vik officiating.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dunlap Memorial Home, and on Wednesday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Burial will be in St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Lake Mills.
If desired, memorials may be made to Pro-Health Cancer Center in Oconomowoc.
