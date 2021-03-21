March 19, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Ann C. Rein, 79, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital.
Ann was born on April 3, 1941 in Milwaukee. She graduated an associate degree nursing program at Moraine Park Technical Institute in Fond du Lac and became a licensed practical nurse and worked at Fairhaven for 27 years. In April 24, 1970 Ann met the love of her life, Ron, and they married six months later. Together, Ann and Ron would raise two children in Palmyra.
She enjoyed gardening, farm life, animals, country living, cooking, camping, and especially spending time with her family.
Ann is survived by her husband, Ron Rein; children, Brian Rein, Tammy (Michael) Boyd; grandchildren, Lilly Boyd, Brooke Boyd; sister, Kathy (Chuck) Cook; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by parents, John and Helen Witkins; brothers, Larry Van Veghel, Jon Witkins; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ellsworth and Vernetta Rein.
A visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 10AM until 11AM at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, WI 53190. A graveside will take place after the visitation at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Palmyra.
A memorial can be made in Ann's name to the Jefferson County Humane Society. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
