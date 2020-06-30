FRANKSVILLE — Anna Marie Rindfleisch, 63, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Hospice Alliance of Pleasant Prairie.
Anna was born on March 19, 1957, the daughter of James and Norene Rindfleisch, Jefferson.
She was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Jefferson, and confirmed in May of 1971.
After graduating from Jefferson High School in 1975, Anna graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1979 with a degree in Special Education-Early Childhood.
Anna taught in Belvidere, Ill. for one year. In 1980, she accepted a job teaching for the Racine Unified School District, and taught special needs preschoolers at Knapp Elementary and Garfield Elementary (now Julian Thomas Elementary) schools.
She received her master’s degree in classroom guidance and counseling from Carthage College in 1989. In 1994, she taught third grade at West Ridge Elementary until retiring in 2013.
Anna was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church (WELS) and sang in the choir for 25 years. She also served on the preschool, evangelism and stewardship committees.
Anna enjoyed golfing nine holes at Washington Park Golf course for many years. She also enjoyed playing 18 holes at Johnson Park Golf Course and Meadowbrook Country Club. She also served on the WWPLGA and WWSGA (State golf committees for women’s golf) for over 20 years.
There were many times where you’d find her playing bridge in several places in Racine. She especially enjoyed playing duplicate bridge at The Lanes on Highway 20, as well as tournaments in and around the Milwaukee area.
Anna is survived by her mother, Norene Rindfleisch of Jefferson; sister, Sara (Jim) Hilmer of Fayetteville, Pa.; and niece, Jane Neagley of Mechanicsburg, Pa., in addition to cousins in Wisconsin and Fairfax, Va.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jim Rindfleisch of Jefferson; grandparents, Harold and Marie Rindfleisch, Walter and Helen Frentzel; and godfather and uncle, Jack Frentzel.
A funeral service will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., Racine, on Friday, July 3, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. John Roekle officiating.
Viewing will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of the service.
The funeral service will be livestreamed via YouTube page on the church website: http://firstracine.org.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her church, First Evangelical Lutheran.
Sturino Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To express online condolences, visit www.sturinofuneralhome.com.
