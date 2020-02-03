HELENVILLE — Annamae Jaquith, 96, of Helenville, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at her home with her family at her side.
Annamae was born in her family home on Nov. 13, 1923, in Hebron, Wis., the daughter of Walter and Laura (Donnelly) Zimmerman. She grew up in the Hebron area and later moved to Sullivan, Wis.
On Dec. 19, 1947, she married Charles Jaquith in Whitewater, Wis., and the two would go on to enjoy 42 years of marriage together until his death in 1990. The Lord blessed Charles and Annamae with three sons and one stepdaughter.
Annamae and Charles operated the family farm together for their entire working career. Annamae was in charge of feeding the calves, chickens and milking the Guernsey cows. She also took care of her favorite duck; it was her guard duck. She raised her children, kept the home in order, and she was never afraid to try new things.
Annamae enjoyed cooking and baking. Her loving family says she made everything from scratch. There was no recipe on paper; it was all in her head. The recipes were a pinch of this, handful of that; the family never saw a measuring spoon. Everything was fresh and homemade. She kept her family and neighbors well fed.
Annamae’s faith was very important to her. It was very common to stop over and see her reading her devotions. Annamae was an active and involved member of Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church and held many positions for many years. She taught Sunday school for as long as she was a member of the church and had a gift for making every child she taught feel welcome and special. The church members of Pleasant Valley also will remember Annamae for her famous potato salad, chicken and biscuits (dumplings), pies, and Himmel Futter. She would bring these dishes to church dinners and other events.
Annamae was involved in her community and was the general leader for the Palmyra Oak Hill 4-H Club.
Annamae loved her family dearly and she will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.
Annamae is survived by her two sons, Charles (Diane) Jaquith of Jefferson, Wis., and Walter (Cynthia) Jaquith of Helenville; 10 grandchildren, Michael (Malia) Jaquith of Fort Atkinson, Wis.; Jonathan (Alisha) Jaquith of Helenville; Alyssa Jaquith of Helenville; James (Nichole) Jaquith of Fort Atkinson; Lianna (Tim) Jaquith of Farmington, N.M.; Stephanie (Jerry) Dominguez of Camden, S.C.; Timothy (Tiffany) Jaquith of Watertown, Wis.; Vicki Wardlow of Wichita, Kansas; Nancy Wardlow of Helenville; and Steve (Kay) Wardlow of Beaver Dam, Wis.; and a sister, Susan Welter of Whitewater, Wis. She also is survived by a number of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Annamae was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles; two children, a son, Raymond Jaquith, and daughter and son-in-law, Vic and Helen Wardlow; and her two brothers, Walter and Earl Zimmerman.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church in Sullivan (N2895 County Highway E, Sullivan, WI 53178). The Revs. Norman P. Bude and Larry Turner will officiate the service.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Palmyra (320 W. Main St., Palmyra, WI 53156), and Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Annamae will be laid to rest in Pleasant Valley Cemetery immediately following the service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.
