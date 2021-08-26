Anthony L. "Tony" Pavlick

April 29, 1924 - August 24, 2021
Whitewater, WI - Anthony L. Pavlick (Tony) of rural Whitewater, passed away on August 24, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek, WI. Tony was the son of Anthony and Mary Pavlick of Duluth, MN. He was married to Lenore Johnston on August 16, 1958 in Sioux Falls, SD. and recently celebrated their 63rd anniversary. He received his Master’s degrees from University of Illinois and University of Minnesota and his Ph.D from University of Minnesota. The majority of his teaching career was at UW-Whitewater in Economic’s Depertment. Tony was involved in several World Peace Organizations and always interested in making the world a better place. He had a quick sense of humor and a love of life and sports cars. Memorials in Tony’s name can be made to Rainbow Hospice, Johnson Creek, WI. Per his request there will be no services. His body was donated to the UW-Madison School of Medicine.
