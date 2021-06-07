Armand A. Prust

April 4, 1938 - June 6, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Armand Arnold Prust, 83, of Jefferson, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson with Pastor Kellen Roggenbuck presiding. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:00AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Armand will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery following the service.
