Arnold C. ""Bugsy" "Choke"" Grams

Beaver Dam, WI - Arnold C. Grams, Jr, "Bugsy" "Choke" age 73, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam, WI.
A memorial service for Arnold will take place on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 12 noon at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Fr. Will Arnold officiating. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 noon. A private family inurnment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton.
Arnold was born the son of Arnold C., Sr and Evelyn (McCaffrey) Grams on April 22, 1948 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI.
Arnold greatly enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was in a motorcycle club for 50+ years. If he wasn't riding his motorcycle, you could still find him outdoors either hunting, fishing, or riding his horses and he also participated in martial arts. He also was a huge Wisconsin sports fanatic. Arnold was very caring and kind and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Arnold is survived by his two sisters, Mary (Dennis Pynakker) Teichmiller of Beaver Dam, and Carol Ann Utzerath of Colorado; niece, Tracy Teichmiller of Beaver Dam; nephew, Michael Utzerath of Colorado; one great niece; three great nephews; other relatives and many friends. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, George Utzerath.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Arnold Grams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.