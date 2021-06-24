March 28, 1936 - June 23, 2021
Rome, WI - Arthur E. Hamersmeier, 85 of Rome, passed away at home on June 23, 2021.
Arthur was born March 28, 1936, in Iuka, IL to William and Dorothy (Hahn) Hamersmeier. He attended Waukesha High School and graduated in 1955. On September 7, 1957, he married Irene Schmear in Waukesha, and the two shared 63 years of marriage. Arthur was a hard-working man who always provided for his family, and he was employed for many years as a machine maintenance technician at Henry's Foods in Milwaukee before his retirement in 1999. In his spare time, he enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He appreciated a good meal and liked to go bowling. Arthur was an excellent husband, a loving father, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by: his wife Irene Hamersmeier of Rome; children Wendy (Roger) Wildt of Fort Atkinson, Cindy Reese of Sullivan, Willy (Kathy) Hamersmeier of Brookfield, John (Suzi) Hamersmeier of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren Michelle (Curt), Tony (Tiffany), Melanie (James), James (Jessica), John (Katie), Kevin (Alyssa), Laura, Amanda, Woody (Katie), Teddy, Jackie, and Becky; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters Karen (Warren) Rhodes of Wheaton, IL, and Janet Glade of Waukesha. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and son Jay in 2013.
