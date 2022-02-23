Arthur Olsen

Town of Koshkonong, WI - Arthur Floyd Olsen, 80, Fort Atkinson, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022.
Art was born on April 26, 1941, in Fort Atkinson, WI to Theodore and Martha (Burhans) Olsen. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1959. Art served his country in the United States Navy on an ice breaker in Antarctica from 1959 to 1962. On July 11, 1964, he married Lois Braman at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Atkinson. Art worked for over 30 years for Fort Shop Rite, later Dewitt Foods. He also drove school bus for Double 3 Transportation for over 50 years. He enjoyed traveling with Lois in their fifth-wheel camper to over 40 states, including twice to Alaska, as well as to Canada. He loved anything to do with trains, fixing and making things, cutting firewood, reading, staying active in the USS Glacier Association, Friday night fish frys, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Lois of Fort Atkinson; and children Lisa (Don) Hughes, Washington, IA; Laura (Jim) Lueder, Edgerton, WI; Tim (Barb) Olsen, West Bend, WI; Wendy Janecek, Fort Atkinson; grandchildren Thomas Genz, Bryce Cox, Chelsea Cox, Meghan (Matt) Baltzell, Devon Lueder, Ryan (Emily) Olsen, Emmalie (Ben Bitter) Olsen, Aiden Janecek, and Zoe Janecek; great-grandchildren Wyatt, Kenley and Bristol; sisters Sylvia Bahling, Kenosha, WI, and Linda Farrell, Portland, OR.; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jack Olsen.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 11:00 a.m. at Nitardy Funeral Home 1008 Madison Ave. Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Friends may call at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the LakeView Cemetery, Fort Atkinson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.