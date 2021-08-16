October 17, 1944 - August 14, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Arturo Hernandez "Artie" Calvillo (76) of Jefferson, entered eternal life with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after a battle with cancer at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital, comforted by his family and loved ones.
Artie was born on October 17, 1944, in Weslaco, TX, the son of Eleno Sr. and Santos Calvillo. Growing up in Texas, at the age of 17 he found his love of music and started his own band called"Artie and the Artistics". Throughout his musical career, he played the bass guitar in a wide range of genres including Ranchero music, classic rock with the Wheatstones, polka with Terry Brule & the Travelers, and country with Janet Jay and the Country Spirit -- even cutting an album! The Calvillo family moved from Texas to Wisconsin for work, where Artie planted his roots. He settled in Jefferson, first working for Schweiger Industries, followed by Crepaco and Generac. Artie loved sports and pitched for various high-pitch softball leagues. While an assistant Little League coach for the Reporter-Advertiser newspaper, he enjoyed coaching his son Chris, a pitcher, and giving tips to his nephew Alan Calvillo. Before Artie and Jane Heinichen married, Jane opened Jane's-Always Smile tavern in 1986, a Jefferson staple which Artie helped operate for 30 years. Artie and Jane tied the knot on April 4, 1987, spending 34 years together. Artie's passion was billiards. He was the president of the Jefferson Country Pool League, and his favorite mentor was Minnesota Fats. He honed his trick shot skills and continued to play in the pool league along with his brother Jr. and nephew Alan. He taught his daughter Annette how to play as a substitute for Jane's tavern. Artie continued to teach pool to his kids and joined his son Chris, and daughter Bernadette on the league and continued to play until 2019 for Jane's Bar and the Mink Farm Tavern in Cambridge, WI. Artie's love of classic cars was a motivation to get his dream 1958 and 1959 Ford Thunderbirds and attend area car shows. He was the #1 Fan of Ashlynn Jarlsberg racing. He was also a collector of things and enjoyed tinkering with an eye to re-purpose. Artie enjoyed being out at "the campground" of his stepson Duwayne "Punky" Hunt and his wife Becky's farm in Sullivan, a little piece of heaven for Artie. His stepgrandsons Hayden, Wyatt, and Coletyn loved helping him be groundskeepers. The boys will continue that honor for Grandpa.
Artie is survived by his wife, Jane Calvillo; daughter Annette (Corey) Luebke; son Christopher Calvillo; daughter Bernadette (Brian Alexander) Calvillo; brother Eleno (Joan) Calvillo Jr.; sister Ramona Davila; stepson Duwayne (Becky) Hunt; grandchildren Kayleigh Eaton, Michael Eaton, Brenden Jarlsberg, Ashlynn Jarlsberg, Alyssa Calvillo, Caitlan Calvillo, Kenzie Calvillo, Mylee Calvillo, Hayden Hunt, Wyatt Hunt, and Coletyn Hunt. Artie is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was predeceased by his parents Eleno Sr. and Santos Calvillo; brother John Calvillo; brother Alex Calvillo; nephew Alan Calvillo; and grandnephew Bailey Calvillo.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home with Fr. Tom Coyle presiding. Visitation will be on Thursday from 12:00PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Family and friends will gather at the Jefferson VFW following the funeral for food and refreshments.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.