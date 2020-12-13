August 26, 1992 - November 24, 2020
Oakland, WI - Ashley Sue Sutton, 28, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
Ashley was born on August 26, 1992 in Milwaukee to Stephen W. and Gina (Alberti) Sutton. After graduating Whitewater High School, Ashley attended Paul Mitchell Cosmetology Academy in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Ashley's personality was bigger than life; she was sweet, generous, and had a kind heart. Her favorite pastime was spending time with family and friends, especially her nephews and her "bonus" kids. She loved amusement parks, camping, and concerts. Halloween and Christmas were Ashley's favorite holidays.
Ashley is survived by her mother, Gina Sutton; brothers, Paul Sutton, Daniel Sutton; bestfriend, Martta Spori; fiancé, Sebastian Struble; "Bonus" children, Abby Struble, Noah Struble; fur babies, Bella, Chippy, Fatty; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many cousins.
She is preceded in death by her father, Stephen W. Sutton; and an infant brother.
A celebration for life will start at a later date.Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Petersburg, Illinois at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.