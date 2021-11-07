Audrey Darlene Bulgrin

Whitewater, WI - Audrey (Hanson) Bulgrin, of Palmyra, Wisconsin died Friday, November 5th at Aurora Medical center in Oconomowoc after a short illness. Audrey was born September 5, 1931 in Whitewater, Wisconsin to Roy & Hazel (Peich) Hanson. She married Robert Bulgrin on October 25,1952, and they lived in Fort Atkinson before moving to Palmyra.
She worked for several years at Moe Light Division of Thomas Industries in Fort Atkinson and at Doskocil Foods in Jefferson. She was an active member of Band Boosters and loved square dancing with her husband. Audrey was a lifelong member of First English Lutheran Church in Whitewater where she enjoyed many years as a member of the choir and the Altar Guild. She loved to travel, visiting relatives all over the country and taking international trips with family to places like Paris and the Bahamas. She was a loving and much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Audrey is survived by four children: Anita Putz (Dan) of Independence, Iowa; Stephen Bulgrin (Kim) of Spooner, Wisconsin; Candace Springer (Kim) of San Diego, California; and Robin Bulgrin of Palmyra, Wisconsin, six grandchildren; Stephanie Lee (David), Matthew Putz (Amanda), Nicholas Springer (Julie Steiner), Danyelle Springer, Maxwell Bulgrin and Bethany Bulgrin, three great-grandchildren ; Benjamin Putz, William Putz, and Audrey Grace Lee, sisters-in-law; Bea Hanson (Janesville) Judy Hanson (San Antonio) and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her three brothers; Darwin, Gordon, and Roger.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11:00am at the First English Lutheran Church, 401 W. Main St. Whitewater, WI 53190. Burial will follow at the Hillside Cemetery, Whitewater. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 10:00am until the time of the service. Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Audrey Bulgrin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.