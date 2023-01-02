Fort Atkinson, WI - Audrey Mae Kammer, 68, of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin died Wednesday, December 28, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by family.
She was born in 1954 to Clifford and Virginia (Kraus) Kutz in Fort Atkinson. She married James Alan Kammer on January 28, 1978, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Audrey graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1972 and worked at Highsmith, Inc., Fort Dental Care, and Beauty and the Bean.
Audrey enjoyed playing golf and tending to her garden. Audrey found joy in preparing the church for upcoming holidays through her passion for decorating. She enjoyed travelling to various places with James to watch their grandchildren play hockey, basketball, and baseball.
Audrey is survived by her loving husband James; two daughters, Emily (Brian) Osterhaus of Oregon, Wisconsin and Katie of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin; one sister, JoAnn Paulson of Waukesha, WI; and two grandsons, Braden and Keaton Osterhaus.
Audrey is preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Virginia.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2022 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12 noon on Friday, January 6 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and doctors as well as Rainbow Hospice for all the care in assisting Audrey's battle with cancer.
HAVE I TOLD YOU LATELY THAT I LOVE YOU?
HAVE I TOLD YOU THERE'S NO ONE ABOVE YOU?
FILL MY HEART WITH GLADNESS, TAKE AWAY MY SADNESS,
