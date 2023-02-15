March 16, 1990 - February 1, 2023
Fort Atkinson, WI - Austin James Linton, 32, of Fort Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
To plant a tree in memory of Austin Linton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
March 16, 1990 - February 1, 2023
Fort Atkinson, WI - Austin James Linton, 32, of Fort Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
Austin was born on March 16, 1990 in Fort Atkinson, son of the late James Linton and Korry Jahnke.
He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 2008. Following in the footsteps of his father, Austin worked in carpentry. Skilled in many aspects of the field, he worked in roofing, siding, windows, and more. Austin put so much love and care into the renovation of his own house.
Austin was a loving father, adoring son, and protective brother. He was a caring and dependable friend to many. Austin will be remembered for his enormous heart, sense of humor, and dedication to his family and friends.
Above all, he cherished spending time with his son, Owen James, whether it was swimming together, watching movies, or making a special trip to get Owen's favorite French fries.
In his free time, Austin enjoyed grilling, kayaking, fishing, motorcycling, snowboarding, home renovations, and giving his friends haircuts.
Austin is survived by his son, Owen (Kayla Sullivan) Linton of Fort Atkinson; mother, Korry (Roger) Jahnke of Fort Atkinson; sister, Sierra Linton of Fitchburg; grandfather, James Jenson of Fort Atkinson; aunts, Laurie Halverson of Fort Atkinson, Barbara Blomgren of Fort Atkinson, and Lynn Linton of Madison; uncle, David Linton of St. Petersburg, Fl.; and cousins, Kenzie Leith, Amy (Jerry) Cortez, Allison (Steven) Armstrong, Christy Blomgren, Drew Linton, Sean (Danielle) Linton, and Bret Linton. He also leaves behind many second cousins and special friends.
Austin was preceded in death by his father; uncles, Jeffrey "Lefty" Linton and Paul Linton; and grandparents, Nathaniel and Ellen Linton, Patricia Jenson, and Richard Halverson.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 314 Barrie Street, Fort Atkinson at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, with Pastor Amy Waelchli presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday. There will also be a celebration of life at Bridge, 88 S. Main Street, Fort Atkinson, from 12 - 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.