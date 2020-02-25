JEFFERSON — Barbara A. Bubolz, 70, of Jefferson, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at her home.
Barb was born on July 5, 1949, in Watertown, the daughter of Gerhard and Frances (Weber) Kornstedt.
She was a 1967 graduate of Jefferson High School, and on Jan. 10, 1970, she married the love of her life, Michael Bubolz.
The couple had four children and enjoyed nearly 49 great years of marriage until his death in 2018.
Barb earned her LPN nursing license shortly before she married and worked in area hospitals for many years.
Barb was very interested in art and enjoyed painting and crocheting for the people she loved.
She was an avid reader and loved the outdoors. Camping was a cherished family activity in years past and Barb enjoyed being in good company. She and Mike were active members of Post 164 of the American Legion, and she managed the bar there for many years.
Recently, Barb worked as a bus aide on Jefferson County bus routes and had a heart for helping children with special needs. She really enjoyed working for the bus company and valued that community.
Barb had a deep-rooted Catholic faith which never wavered, even when faced with the loss of her son, Kurt, in 2006, and her husband, Mike. She was committed to her faith community and attended mass devoutly. Barb was a capable, strong woman who lived her life according to her convictions. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children, Tonya Bubolz of St. Petersburg, Fla., Ross (Nicole) Bubolz of Largo, Fla., and Tara (Michael) Swiger of Steubenville, Ohio; 12 grandchildren, Vallene (Brandon), Jolene, Sunshine, Kennedy (Nick), Sterling (Sara), Micah, Simon, Salome, Avery, Anika, Thaddeus and Trason; three great-grandsons, Peter, Jackson and Will; and her sister, Jan (Ray) Klauer of Jefferson. Barb also is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She also was preceded in death by her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church of Jefferson with Father Tom Coyle presiding.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. with a Rosary service at 6:30 at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home, and on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Barb will be laid to rest at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery following the Mass.
