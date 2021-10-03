Jefferson, WI - BARBARA ANN SCHROEDL, 71, of Jefferson, WI, passed away peacefully at Wellington Meadows in Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.Barbara was born on March 11, 1950 to Donald and Shirley (Haag) Payne in Waukesha, WI. She attended school in Sullivan and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1969. She attended MATC for business courses. She married the love of her life, Kenneth Schroedl on June 1, 1974. Barbara was employed by St. Coletta's in the food service department for many years. She was a member of the Christian Faith Singers and enjoyed singing at area nursing homes. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, craft fairs, gardening, taking care of animals and playing the piano. She loved spending time with family and friends. Barbara showed her strength as a two time survivor of cancer.
She is survived by her husband Kenneth Schroedl of Jefferson, children Daren Schroedl and Kristen Schroedl both of Jefferson; granddaughter, Skyleigh Schroedl; sister Donna (Kurtis) Gennerman of Lake Mills, and brothers Donald (Connie) Payne of Iron Ridge, WI, Michael (Barbara) Payne of Jefferson, Daryl (Tammy) Payne of Sullivan, and Steven Payne of Jefferson; in-laws Richard (Marlene) Schroedl, Ruth (Elmer) Keske, Kathy Biwer, Earl (April) Schroedl and many nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws Alfred and Josephine Schroedl, brother in-law Dan Biwer, nephew Mark Schroedl and niece Becky Alcantara.
Visitation will be at the Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson on Friday, October 8 , 2021, from 5:00-7:00 PM and then again on Saturday morning at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
The family would like to thank Wellington Meadows, especially Maggie, and Rainbow Hospice for their loving care of Barbara.
