WHITEWATER — Barbara Ellen Walenton, 77, of Whitewater, passed away unexpectedly at home on the family farm on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
A celebration of life will be held at the farm at a later date.
The Nitardy Funeral Home of Whitewater is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Walenton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
