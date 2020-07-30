WHITEWATER — Barbara Ellen Walenton, 77, of Whitewater, passed away unexpectedly at home on the family farm on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

A celebration of life will be held at the farm at a later date.

