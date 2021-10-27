Barbara Gross

Jefferson, WI - Barbara A. Gross age 77 of Jefferson, WI. Passed away on October 26, 2021 at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in Jefferson. Barbara was born July 12, 1944 in Menomonee Falls, WI. To Elmer and Bernice (Kovshak) Langholff. She attended St. John's Lutheran Grade School in Jefferson, WI. And Jefferson High school. She also attended many income tax schools and workshops. Barbara was known for many years as "My Tax Lady" doing income tax preparation and bookkeeping. She was a former board member of The National Association of Tax Preparers. She was on The Woman's Missionary League of Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson, a 4-H and a Girl Pioneer Leader. She is survived by her children Rebecca A. (Ladell) Neal and David F. Gross both of Jefferson, WI. Grandchildren William F. Morrison (Fiancée , Patricia Tyloch), of Jefferson, WI, David J. Morrison of Ocala, FL, and Sasha C. Neal of Jefferson, WI. Great Grandchildren Jaxon Morrison, Jase Morrison, MaKaylynn Tyloch and Josalyn Tyloch. She is further survived by siblings Paul Langholff of Fort Atkinson, WI. Susan Vogel of Jefferson, WI. And Stephen (Robin) Langholff of Carl Junction, MO. Barbara was preceded in death by her daughter Elizabeth K. Gross, Parents, and a brother Phillip K. Langholff. Services will be held on Sunday October 31, 2021 at 3pm at Bethany Lutheran Church, 404 Roosevelt St. Fort Atkinson, WI. Friends may visit with the family from 1:30 pm until time of service at the church. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Sunset Ridge and St. Croix Hospice and others who have helped her over the years. Nitardy Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
