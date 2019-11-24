JEFFERSON — Barbara J. Frohmader, 82, of Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
She was born on Dec. 4, 1936, in McCook, Neb., to George and Amelia (Bauer) Walters.
Barbara married LeRoy Frohmader on June 1, 1957, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jefferson. Together they farmed in the Town of Aztalan.
Barbara started as a secretary at Albers Bros. (now Nestle Purina), but later became a homemaker and bookkeeper for Frohmader Bros. Farm.
She loved her flower garden, landscaping, watching birds at the bird feeders, and her cats.
Barbara and LeRoy loved to travel, along with their children and grandchildren, and spend time together as a family. She and her daughter enjoyed “girls’ weekends” and loved to go shopping.
She is survived by her husband, LeRoy Frohmader of Jefferson, who dedicated himself to caring for her in her final months; son, David (Donica) Frohmader of Fort Atkinson; and daughter, Lori Frohmader (fiancé Sean Swanson) of Edgerton. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Adam Frohmader and Lillian Frohmader, both of whom she adored; and her brother, Edward (Kathy) Walters of Palmyra.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Deborah Kay Frohmader; brothers, Richard and Garald (Gary) Walters.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jefferson with the Rev. Joshua Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Wednesday at the church, from 9 a.m. until the time of services.
Memorials in Barbara’s name may be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave condolence or light a candle in her memory.
