Barbara R. Schmaling, 86, Fort Atkinson, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Rainbow Hospice Care Center in Johnson Creek.
She was born on Nov. 10, 1933, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of the late Peter and Fontella (Westenskow) Patao.
Barbara married Norman Schmaling on Nov. 10, 1933, in Edgerton. He died on Sept. 19, 2017.
She was a school secretary in Illinois for the McHenry School District. She later was employed by the Highsmith Company in Fort Atkinson until her retirement.
Barbara was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
She enjoyed gardening, golfing, reading and was a seamstress for many years.
Survivors include her children, Michael (Lorie) Schmaling of Oregon, and Gloria (Terry) McMahon and Cathy Glos, both of McHenry; two grandchildren, Seth and Claire Schmaling; one grandchild, Jaxon Schmaling; two sisters, Della (Larry) Sullivan of Manteca, Calif., and Gloria (Richard) Silva of Soulsbyville, Calif.
Also preceding her in death was a brother, John Mecham, and a sister, Peggy (Albert) Lucas.
A Memorial service will be held Monday, March 9, at 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Visitation will be on Monday at the church from 9 a.m. until time of service.
Refreshments will follow the service.
Interment will be held in Milton City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and Rainbow Hospice Care.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting with arrangements.
