Barry Wescott

October 15, 1945 - September 22, 2020
Whitewater, WI- Barry Edmund Wescott passed away September22, 2020 at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg, WI.
Barry or "Bear" as he often liked to be called was born In Watertown, WI October 15, 1945 to Donald and Agnes (Hedrick) Wescott. He is survived by his wife Bridget (King) , twin sister Jeanne (Wescott) McKenna, daughters Samantha (Gullikson) Montana, Joanna (Wescott) Esposito and son Christopher Gullikson, and granddaughters Alyssa Montana, Sophia Montana, Caroline Esposito, and grandson Henry Esposito.
He was a Vietnam Navy veteran and after his discharge in 1969 returned to school at UW Whitewater and UW Madison to pursue art and teaching degrees.
Barry taught art for many years in Clinton, WI and was the recipient of the Herb Kohl Teacher Fellowship, Elementary Teacher of the Year, and recognition for his years of service in Rock Valley United Teachers.
Barry touched many lives with his generous giving of time, service and resources; he was described as having a "big heart". Barry was known for his songs created in the moment to mark special events in the lives of his friends and family and accompanied himself on guitar. He loved blues, jazz and country.
A gathering of friends and family is deferred to a time when all can be present. Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
Memorials in Barry's name may be made to the local animal welfare organization of your choice or doctorswithoutborders.org.
