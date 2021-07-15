December 24, 1942 - July 13, 2021
Jefferson, WI - BEATRICE H. RODRIGUEZ, age 78 of Jefferson, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Born December 24, 1942 in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. She married the love of her life, Domingo on June 28, 1963. Together for 58 years, they were inseparable. Beatrice enjoyed watching her movies of all sorts, but her favorites were 'Walk the Line' and 'Urban Cowboy'. She loved listening and dancing to Spanish and country music. She loved to travel, especially when it involved camping. Most of all, she cherished her family and loved spending time with them. She is survived by her husband, Domingo; children James Rodriguez of Johnson Creek, WI, Vincent (Samantha) Rodriguez of Beloit, WI, Edward (Theresa) Rodriguez of Houston, TX and Kimberly (Bob) Tischer of Friendship, WI; 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 3 brothers, 2 sisters; buddies Lizzie and Leon; many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers and 1 sister.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Please visit, www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence and share a memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.