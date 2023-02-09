Beauford J "Shep" Shepherd

Whitewater, WI - Beauford Joe Shepherd, age 84, of Whitewater, WI passed away February 7, 2023.
Beauford was born in Muscoda, WI on August 22, 1938, the son of Bert and Grace (Fazel) Shepherd. He married Ardella Wilson on June 2, 1962.
Beauford worked for the City of Whitewater for over 25 years. He liked to cheer on the Packers, visit the casinos and dance along to Elvis songs.
Beauford will be dearly missed and is survived by his wife, Ardella; two sons Rory (Jean) Shepherd of Whitewater, WI, Michael (Terri) Shepherd of Milton, WI; five daughters, Sandra Gaffner of Milton, WI, Betty Jo (Dan) Mattrisch of Fort Atkinson, WI, Bobbi Jo (Trent) Dahlke of Waterloo, WI, Billie Jo (Darin) Olp of Whitewater, WI, Wanda (Jennifer) Shepherd of Whitewater, WI; four step children, Bonnie (Bob) Magee of Pound, WI, Pat (Larry) Snorek of West Allis, WI, Fred (Kim) Snorek of Oostburg, WI & Doug (Deb) Snorek of Florence, AZ; 19 grandchildren 31 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; three siblings; Don (Irene) Shepherd of San Diego, CA, Norman Shepherd of Clinton, IA and Arlene (Ken) Rundle of West Bend, WI.
Beauford was preceded in death by his parents; twelve brothers and sisters, Basil, Esther, Robert, Clifford, Roland, Margaret, Madeline, Ernest, Bernice, Beulah, Marion, Ken and one step son; Jerry Snorek.
The family would like to give special thanks to Mercy Hospital staff in Janesville, especially Paul, who gave compassionate care to Beauford.
A memorial visitation will be held from 11AM until 2PM on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, WI 53190.
