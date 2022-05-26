Fort Atkinson, WI - Bernice Neff moved into the arms of her Heavenly Father on May 20, 2022 at Rainbow Hospice.
Bernice was the wife of John Neff, mother to Don (Krissy) Neff and Mary (Ryan) Neff, and grandmother to Grayson and Avery.
Bernice was born to Leonard Haase and Helen Hutchins on January 9, 1944 and was preceded in death by her brother Leonard. She is survived by Delmer (Elise) Haase, Wayne Haase, Gail Haase, and many other family and friends.
Bernice was passionate about teaching and quilting and was a competitive player when it came tennis and bridge. Bernice felt closely connected to her community in Fort Atkinson, and her family is very grateful to her church, the quilt guild, Tuesday Club, bible study, the Hoard Museum, the public library, and other organizations that were so important to Bernice.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rainbow Hospice or the charity of your choice, per Bernice's wishes.
Bernice asked that the following blessing be included for everyone who reads this memorial:
"May the road rise up to meet you,
May the wind be always at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face,
The rain fall soft upon your fields,
And until we meet again,
May God hold you in the palm of His hand."
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
