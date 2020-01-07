LAKE MILLS — It is with saddened hearts that the family of Bernice Teresa (Schulte) Borchert of Lake Mills, announces her passing at the age of 87 years.
Bernice attended St. Jerome Parish School and was a graduate of Oconomowoc High School.
She was a dental assistant in Oconomowoc before moving to Lake Mills. She worked for Canteen Company at Crepaco for many years, Hamlin Inc., McDonalds and, lastly, the Sentry deli department before she retired.
She also volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store.
Bernice was a Lake Mills resident for 58 years and most recently lived at Brook Gardens Assisted Living Center.
She was well known for her love of family and her dogs.
Bernice enjoyed reading, birds, flowers, and watching the Green Bay Packers and golf on TV. She delighted her friends and family in person and on Facebook with her cute remarks.
But most of all, she was the best mom any of us could have asked for, and she will be greatly missed.
Bernice is survived by her four children, Tina Brosseau (Steve) of Mesquite, Texas, Terri Watkins (Timothy) of Stoughton, Toni Zastrow (Daniel) and Tim Borchert (Sarah) of Lake Mills; her 10 grandchildren, Ashley Garcia (Rufus), Stephen Brosseau, Samuel Zastrow, Melissa Watkins, Tyler Zastrow (Claire), Nicholas Watkins, Caleb Zastrow, Quinn Borchert, Calla Borchert and Kaitlin Borchert as well as her four great-grandchildren, Alex, Vincent and Savanna Garcia, and Knox Brosseau. She also is survived by her brothers, James (Patricia) and Harold (Mary) Schulte of Oconomowoc along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fredrick A. Schulte and Cecilia P. Buschena Schulte; and a brother, Donald Schulte.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 602 College St., Lake Mills.
Friends may call to pay their respects at the church from 9 a.m. until the start of mass.
If desired, memorial gifts may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills is assisting with arrangements.
