ORFORDVILLE — Bessie Mae Stewart, 89, transitioned from this life on Monday, July 6, 2020, during a peaceful afternoon nap at her Wisconsin home with her husband of almost 70 years.
She was in relatively good health and had a vibrant love for life with a touch of brass up until the very end.
Bessie, the daughter of Bess and Hugo Cross, was raised in Fort Atkinson. She had two siblings: Her nearest sister whom she thought of as her second mother, Mary Provenzano, was 18 years older than her; and brother, Hugo “Bub” (both deceased).
Bessie very much enjoyed being the doted-on baby of the family. She met the love of her life, McLeod Stewart, at an ice cream shop and, as they say, the rest is history.
Bess prided herself on being an independent woman and acknowledged the success of their long marriage was that they both encouraged each other to do whatever they wanted in life. She did just that!
Bess attended Marquette University in Milwaukee and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Most of her career was spent at Fort Atkinson public schools as a graphic artist; she loved her job and the people she worked with. However, her most favorite job, after she retired, was teaching origami at Walt Disney World in Florida.
Bess and Mac raised three children together and she fostered her children’s creativity as well. As a young mother, Bess volunteered at Sunday School, Scouts, and camps.
After retirement, she continued to volunteer at local churches and as a court-appointed special advocate for children.
Bess and Mac had the wanderlust to travel and see the world. Setting out in their camper, they watched wild orcas frolicking in the Pacific at the San Juan Islands of Washington, up to Nova Scotia for Scottish festivals and numerous places in between. Florida brought a chance for saltwater fly fishing for Mac, while Bess immersed herself with social activities and garnering new lasting friendships.
Bess had a special talent for befriending anyone and genuinely was interested in learning anything others were willing to share about themselves. She would proudly brag about her three children, seven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and recently a great-great-grandson, their families and all of their accomplishments. Bess truly cherished time with family and her many close friends.
After her passing, a clip she had saved from a newspaper read, “I [once] asked my dad, ‘What do you think I should be when I grow up?’ and he said, ‘Whatever you do, do something of some service to someone else. Then and only then will you know, on your last dying breath, that it mattered that you were born.” Mission accomplished, Bess!
Relatives and friends are asked to contact the family to set up a more intimate time with Mac to provide support, grieve, nourish and share memories. These can be scheduled in Wisconsin over the next several months, and in Florida at a time this fall.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to Orfordville Public Library, 519 E. Beloit St., Orfordville WI 53576 is suggested and a card game in her honor is highly encouraged!
Schneider Funderal Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
