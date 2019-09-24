Bethel Louise Foelker, 90, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, after a brief stay at Rainbow Hospice Care in Johnson Creek.
Bethel was born to Clarence (Ed) and Mattie (Perry) Jelinek on June 12, 1929, in a farmhouse near Whitewater on Tri-County and Twinkling Star roads. She attended grade school at Stoddard School, a one-room schoolhouse just west of Whitewater, from 1935-1941.
In 1941, Bethel’s family moved to a farm near Hebron. She then attended Mayview School, a one-room schoolhouse on Frommader Road. She graduated from Whitewater High School (City High) in 1947.
On Feb. 11, 1950, Bethel married Arthur Foelker at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Palmyra, Wisconsin.
Bethel and Art loved to travel and visited Europe, China, Japan, Russia, Costa Rica, Hawaii, Las Vegas, Mexico, the Caribbean, etc. Bethel routinely insisted, during gatherings with family and friends, that she be the one to take care of the check. She enjoyed ice skating, cross-country skiing, bird watching, playing euchre and taking long walks with her dogs.
She was proud of her farm and faithfully helped feed the young stock for at least 30 years. Bethel grew a large garden every summer and canned more than 100 quarts of vegetables and apple sauce before autumn. She made sure the fences were given a fresh coat of white paint each spring and planted flowers around the farmhouse and barns.
Bethel was a longtime member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Whitewater and belonged to the Hebron United Methodist Church from 1940-49. She also was a member of the Historical Society of Hebron.
Surviving Bethel are three daughters, Katie (John) Arndt of Milton, Sara (David) Zimmerman of Whitewater, Rebecca (Barry) Pechous of Whitewater; nine sons, Michael Foelker of Fort Atkinson, Mark (Katie) Foelker of Jefferson, Matt (Julie) Foelker of Fort Atkinson, Pat Foelker of Fort Atkinson, Peter (Lori Foelker of Fort Atkinson, Tom (Renee) Foelker of Fort Atkinson, Paul (Judy) Foelker of Fort Atkinson, Luke (Jackie) Foelker of Fort Atkinson, Artie (Laura) of Fort Atkinson; 22 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; long-time family friend, Robert Riggs of Chino Hills, CA; brother, Bill (Shirley) Jelinek of Whitewater; and brother-in-law, Bill (Edna) Foelker of Jefferson.
Bethel was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; beloved oldest daughter, Mary (Steve) Tracey of Evansville; sister, Margie (Harry) Arndt of Fort Atkinson; grandsons, Jonathan Foelker and Tyler Foelker; brothers and sisters-in-law James (Carol) Foelker, Ray (Marlene) Foelker, Ruth (Al) Austin, Marion (Tony) Bonner, Irene (Gerald) Lubinski and Vivian Foelker Maynard.
A memorial service will take place on at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson.
An evening visitation will take place on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson, as well as prior to the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
A burial will take place on Monday at 2 p.m. at the Hebron Cemetery.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Bethel’s family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers (Cleo, Iris, Bea, and Norma) for all their tender care, allowing her to remain in the house where she had lived in for almost 70 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.