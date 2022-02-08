Fort Atkinson, WI - Betty A. Ley, 91 of Fort Atkinson, previously of Cape Coral, FL, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center of Johnson Creek.
Betty was born June 4, 1930, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Harry and Vera (Babcock) Willie. She was a 1948 graduate of Riverside Highschool in Milwaukee. On September 24, 1949, Betty married Donald "Moose" Ley in Fort Atkinson and the two spent 45 years together until his death in 1994. Betty continued to reside in Cape Coral, FL where she was very involved in multiple community clubs and organizations and enjoyed golfing with her friends. Betty volunteered many places, including the Fort Atkinson Hospital Auxiliary and various thrift stores. She had a wry sense of humor and would often make a witty comment that took some time to really sink in. In her free time, Betty loved to play cribbage and canasta, and spend time with her family. She will be deeply missed.
Betty is survived by: her children Jeff (Janet) Ley of Fort Atkinson, Loretta (Leroy) Gronert of Fort Atkinson, Patricia (Terry) Punzel of Lake Mills, John Ley of Boca Raton, FL; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters Jackie Paulsen of Racine and Linda (Nick) Nickson of Oakfield, NY. Betty is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald Ley (1994), son David Ley (2013), siblings James Willie, Richard Willie, Patricia Nathans, Marlene Evans, and Diana Frye and special friend Marv Pahl.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Rainbow Hospice Care for the loving care provided.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, February 11, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Jefferson with Fr. Tom Coyle presiding. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Betty will be laid to rest at St. John's Catholic Cemetery after the service.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.