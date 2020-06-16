JOHNSON CREEK — Betty A. Matzinger, 78, of Johnson Creek, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at her home.
Betty was born on Feb. 4, 1942, in Oconomowoc, to Clarence and Mabel (Tewes) Scheel, and grew up on her parents’ farm in Helenville.
She attended St. Peter’s Lutheran School in Helenville, and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1960.
Betty enjoyed going to polka dances with her friends and met Norman at one of those dances.
She enjoyed polka music, spending time with family and her grandchildren, talking with her friends on the phone, planning family gatherings, reading, word-search puzzles, painting beautiful paint-by-numbers pictures, growing colorful flowers, baking, watching Hallmark movies, taking scenic car rides with family and going to New Glarus to celebrate anniversaries.
Betty married C. Norman Matzinger on Oct. 17, 1970, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Helenville.
After their marriage, they lived in Illinois, California, Hawaii and Washington State while Norman served in the United States Navy. They moved back to Wisconsin after he finished his service.
Betty was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Farmington.
She is survived by her husband, C. Norman Matzinger of Johnson Creek; son, Craig (Amy) Matzinger of Johnson Creek; daughter, Cheryl (Jeff) Hatzung of Waukesha; two grandchildren, Michael and Lucas Matzinger of Johnson Creek; and brother, Robert Scheel of Helenville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Benjamin Hatzung.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday June 20, at the Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson with the Rev. Charles Learman officiating. Burial will follow in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Johnson Creek.
Visitation will take place on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.
Memorials in Betty’s name may be given to the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church or to a charity of choice.
