Betty A. Nowakowski, 85, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family.
Betty was born on July 20, 1934, in Fort Atkinson, daughter of the late Otto and Hedwig (Schmidt) Yaeggi.
She married Dennis Nowakowski on Nov. 28, 1953. He preceded her in death on Feb. 6, 2011.
Betty loved staying busy with friends and family. Her house was located in the center of town where family members always would be dropping in to visit, enjoy a snack, play a game or help with her ongoing puzzles.
Every fall she would host a large family weekend in the Wisconsin Dells. She loved going to casinos and playing card games with close friends. She especially loved baking special treats for her family, then making her rounds delivering them to their homes.
Betty is survived by her children, Ron (Karen) Nowakowski, Pam (Dave) Mack, Kim (Loren) Jacobson, Randy (Teri) Nowakowski, Kelly (Brian) Pattermann and Peggy (Jim) Brandenburg; grandchildren, Erin (Andy) Nelson, Heather (Keith) Moritz, Brandon (Rachel) Pattermann, Brittany (Paul) Foltz, Austin, Cody and Daniel Jacobson and Olivia, Sawyer and Emerson Brandenburg.
She also is survived by great grandchildren, Alyssa, Annabelle and Emily Nelson, Vaida, Walter and Faber Moritz, Trinity, Trista, Charlie and Oliver Pattermann, Stella, Holland, Saul and Haven Foltz; sister, Theresa Janes; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Yaeggi and Joann Yaeggi; and many nieces and nephews.
She also was preceded in death by her siblings, Ida, Robert, Tom, Mary Jane, Raymond, Oscar, Joe, Norbert and Clara.
The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice Care for making her comfortable during her last several days of life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Thursday, Nov. 7, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson and on Thursday at the church from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.
