Fort Atkinson, WI - On September 19, 2021, in the early evening, Betty Ament, 89 years of age, left this earth to reside "in a better place" with Jesus our Savior. She was able to spend a couple of days at home in Fort Atkinson with her caring family at her side, her final wish was to be at home with family.
Betty was born in Highland, WI, on February 22, 1932, to Dorothy and Leonard Draves, the youngest of 3 children. When she was a child during the depression the family moved to Beloit seeking employment. When she was 14, her father died so she went to work part time to help maintain a home for she and her mother. She graduated from Beloit High School in 1950 and went to work at Fairbanks Morse in the Engineering Department where she subsequently met her husband to be, Jim Ament. They were married on January 31, 1956, and spent over 65 wonderful years together.
Betty was a homemaker first and foremost raising 4 children, getting them to all activities and never missing a performance or a game while helping Jim in the family business as well. She was also the consummate volunteer; an active Jaycette, a Brownie Leader, a Cub Scout Den Mother and President of Rockwell School PTA. She also served as a rural canvasser for United Way. After moving to Minocqua, WI in 1984, she joined the Howard Young Hospital Auxiliary where she served in many capacities, finally serving as merchandise buyer and one time manager of the Hospital Gift Shop.
Betty loved to entertain, especially family events where she could use her fantastic cooking and baking skills to please all those around her. Having dinners at home for friends and/or family was always a joy. She was also an avid game or card player and kept giving her husband "lessons" on how to play cribbage until the very end.
Betty is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Merry Russell, Stephen (Wendy) Ament and David Ament; 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Leonard Draves; brothers, Clifford and William Draves and a son, Douglas Ament.
At Betty's request, private family services will be held.
Memorials if you wish, may be made to Marquardt Hospice Foundation, 1045 Hill Street, Watertown, WI 53098
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
