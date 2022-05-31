Betty J. (Jacob) Behm

Jefferson, WI - Betty Behm, 88, of Jefferson, WI, died on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
She was born on February 23, 1934 to the late James and Eunice (Fisch) Jacob.
Betty married William Behm Jr. on January 23, 1951 at the St. Johns Parsonage in Waterloo, WI. He died in 2013.
She was a member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, WI.
Betty was the most loving mother and loved spending quality time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing cards.
She is survived by her three daughters, Susan (David) Peschel, Sharon (Joseph) Guttenberg, Sandy (Eric) Hensler; grandchildren, William Peschel, Jamie (Lexy) Peschel, Justin (Heidi) Guttenberg, Stephanie (Derrick) Schulz, Tom (Samantha) Hensler; great-grandchildren, Riley Peschel, Astrid Peschel, Madelyn Guttenberg, Anthony Schulz, Hunter Schulz, Sawyer Schulz, Oliver Hensler, Case Hensler; brothers, James Jacob, Harold (Deb) Jacob; brothers-in-law, Dave Bakken, Jerry Karsteadt; sister-in-law, Judy Jacob; other relatives and friends.
Betty was also preceded in death by sons, Charles Behm, Donald Behm, Lester Behm; granddaughter Marci Peschel; siblings, Pete Jacob, Phyllis Jacob, Lois Jacob, Sylvester Jacob, Russell (Judy) Jacob, Jerry Jacob, Judy Bakken, Sally Karsteadt, Earl (Jeanette) Jacob.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, WI.
Visitation will begin on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the church until the time of services.
Burial will be in Medina Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice Care.
