Betty J Kutz

Fort Atkinson, WI - Betty Jane Kutz was born February 17, 1927 to Fred & Anna (Bazen) Wendorf. Her Savior called her home on February 26, 2023. She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1944.
On April 2, 1946 she married the love of her life Wesley C. Kutz. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage raising six children on the family farm. Betty was employed by the Highsmith Company for 45 years. She was the "longest employed" employee.
Betty enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, bird watching, and. card playing. She was the winner May Ball Euchure Tournament in 2018. Betty enjoyed watching all the changes happening in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's lives.
She is survived by her children: Dean Kutz (Linda), Ronald Kutz (Pam), David Kutz (Donette),
Roger Kutz (Chris), Dennis Kutz (Pam Seversen), Nancy Benisch (Bob)
Grandchildren: Deanna Kutz, Ashley Kutz Kelley, Byron Kutz, Andrew Kutz, Aaron Kutz,
Allan Kutz, Ryan Kutz, Sonya Kutz, John Kutz, Michael Kutz, Abby Benisch.
Great grand-children: Kaela Klenke, Cassidy Bloom, Benjamin Kutz, Kaylee Kutz, Aubrey Kutz, Alexander Kutz, Kinsley Kutz, Brynnly Kutz, Zakary Kutz, Hadley Kutz, Adelynn Kutz, Matthew Kutz, Lacee Kutz, Wesley Kutz, Henry Kutz, Bodee Kutz, Paisley Kutz, Benjamin Wesley Kelley, Mikenzie Kutz.
Great-great-grandchildren, Coltyn Klenke, Lawson Klenke, Myla Klenke.
Sisters: Arlene Smith , Lori Corrigan. Many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Clayton Wendorf, Lyle Wendorf, sisters, Florence Knight, Bernice Welsh, Lorayne Shadel Reum, Great grand-children: Natalie Rose Kutz, Mikaela Nicole Kutz.
Funeral services will take place at 11AM on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church. Visitation will take place from 9AM until the time of service. Burial will take place at Evergreen cemetery later in the day on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Betty's name to St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church or Rainbow Hospice.
The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice for all the care and compassion they gave to Betty in her last days. You are all very special people and we can never thank you enough.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
